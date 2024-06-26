Jason Kelce Named One Thing That Most Impressed Him About Taylor Swift’s Concert
Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has no doubt seen his fair share of incredibly talented and physically gifted athletes during his 13-year NFL career. He can now add pop star Taylor Swift to the list.
Kelce was spotted in London last week attending a couple of Swift’s international shows, and while the bearded, beer-chugging behemoth from Cleveland Heights may not seem like a Swiftie at first glance, he certainly has become one after the London show.
Jason Kelce revealed to his brother, Travis, what impressed him the most about Swift’s Eras Tour concert on the latest episode of “New Heights.” It wasn’t how many friendship bracelets he could physically fit on one arm nor how Swift continues to sell out 90,000-capacity sports stadiums.
It was Swift’s stamina.
“It was insanely impressive. Obviously Taylor is an amazing singer, songwriter but then to be able to go up there and be a performer at that level for like three and a half, four hours,” Jason said. “Oh my gosh. Dude, if I did what she did for one song, I would have to change my clothes.”
Good thing Jason stuck to football.