Jason Kelce Shows Off Friendship Bracelet Collection at London Taylor Swift Show
Jason Kelce is officially a Swiftie.
On Friday, video emerged of Kelce and his wife Kylie at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in London. The future Hall of Fame center was sporting an impressive collection of friendship bracelets on his right arm. At one point he proudly showed them off to Kylie, who laughed and admired them.
Video below.
It really is funny seeing a 36-year-old, six-time first-team All-Pro center being genuinely excited about friendship bracelets at a Taylor Swift show. Kelce clearly seems to be enjoying his retirement. I would fully expect this to come up on the next episode of Jason and his brother Travis's podcast, New Heights. In fact, there will probably be a lot of London concert discussion.
Jason and Kylie are clearly all aboard the Swift train if they traveled to London to support his brother Travis' girlfriend.
While Jason is retired, the younger Kelce brother just inked a new, two-year, $34.25 million deal to say with the Kansas City Chiefs and chase a third consecutive Super Bowl title.