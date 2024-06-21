SI

Jason Kelce Shows Off Friendship Bracelet Collection at London Taylor Swift Show

Kelce showed his wife his impressive collection of friendship bracelets.

Ryan Phillips

Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) looks on from the sideline during the first half of a 2024 NFC wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) looks on from the sideline during the first half of a 2024 NFC wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Jason Kelce is officially a Swiftie.

On Friday, video emerged of Kelce and his wife Kylie at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in London. The future Hall of Fame center was sporting an impressive collection of friendship bracelets on his right arm. At one point he proudly showed them off to Kylie, who laughed and admired them.

Video below.

It really is funny seeing a 36-year-old, six-time first-team All-Pro center being genuinely excited about friendship bracelets at a Taylor Swift show. Kelce clearly seems to be enjoying his retirement. I would fully expect this to come up on the next episode of Jason and his brother Travis's podcast, New Heights. In fact, there will probably be a lot of London concert discussion.

Jason and Kylie are clearly all aboard the Swift train if they traveled to London to support his brother Travis' girlfriend.

While Jason is retired, the younger Kelce brother just inked a new, two-year, $34.25 million deal to say with the Kansas City Chiefs and chase a third consecutive Super Bowl title.

Published
Ryan Phillips

RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. Ryan has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining the SI team in 2024. He also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. Ryan is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism school.

Home/NFL