Jason Kelce Has Perfect Response to NFL Fans Saying He's on TV Too Much
NFL fans are likely seeing more of Jason Kelce on their TV screens now as he's in retirement than when he played for the Philadelphia Eagles thanks to his ESPN broadcasting gig and the multitude of commercials he stars in.
Some fans are apparently sick of seeing Kelce on TV this much. They'll see him on Monday night's analyzing that week's game on ESPN, and then they'll see him on commercial breaks promoting companies like Buffalo Wild Wings, General Mills cereal and Campbell's soup.
Kelce responded to the claim that people are tired of seeing him on TV in a funny and very Kelce-way on Saturday.
"Couldn’t agree more, how is it even possible to film that many commercials," Kelce wrote. "Wyatt sees enough of me, she doesn’t need to see more of Dad’s face or s----- jokes in 4K! She does love Hank though."
Hank is the buffalo shown in his commercials for Buffalo Wild Wings.
Even with this sarcasm, it's unlikely Kelce will stop showing up in ads anytime soon. He's got a lot of free time now in retirement.