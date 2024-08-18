Jason Kelce Perfectly Trolled Travis Kelce on Patrick Mahomes’s Behind-the-Back Pass
Patrick Mahomes rightfully had the NFL world going nuts on Saturday after he threw a behind-the-back pass to Travis Kelce during the Chiefs' preseason loss at home to the Detroit Lions.
The two stars have connected on a ton of cool plays during Super Bowl-winning years together in Kansas City and this one might jump to the top of the list.
After the game, however, Mahomes said he threw the pass "out of spite" because Kelce had run the wrong route.
"Long story short, Travis didn't run the route he was supposed to run," Mahomes said. "And then it was kind of a behind-the-back pass because I was mad, I was pissed off at Travis. He was supposed to run a flat route... he doesn't run it. Out of spite, I threw a behind-the-back pass, but now it's gonna be a highlight."
Travis Kelce's older brother, Jason Kelce, loved that from Mahomes and took a second to troll his little brother, tweeting: "If Pat starts throwing behind the back passes every time Travis runs the wrong route, this may be the most exciting year of football to date."
Fans loved that from the big brother: