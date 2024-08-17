SI

Patrick Mahomes Says He Threw Behind-the-Back Pass 'Out of Spite' to Travis Kelce

Karl Rasmussen

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the Detroit Lions
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the Detroit Lions / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes pulled out one of his most brazen trick plays yet during the Kansas City Chiefs' preseason game against the Detroit Lions, connecting with tight end Travis Kelce on a behind-the-back pass that quickly went viral online.

After the game, Mahomes explained to reporters just how that play came to be—indicating that it was actually spurred by a mental mishap by Kelce, who ran the wrong route on the play.

"Long story short, Travis didn't run the route he was supposed to run. And then it was kind of a behind-the-back pass because I was mad, I was pissed off at Travis. He was supposed to run a flat route... he doesn't run it. Out of spite, I threw a behind-the-back pass, but now it's gonna be a highlight," explained Mahomes after the game.

Despite Kelce running the wrong route, Mahomes' ability to improvise with the ball not only helped Kansas City pick up a first down, but created a viral highlight in the process as only he could.

"That's what I've been trying to say to everyone. It can't be planned. It's gotta be naturally happening in the groove of things... It's not like I planned that at all or anything, it just sort of happened," Mahomes said.

