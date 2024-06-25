SI

Jason Kelce Shared Priceless Moment With Young Eagles Fan at Taylor Swift Concert

This whole interaction was priceless.

Andy Nesbitt

Feb 1, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) participates in the NFL Pro Bowl Skills Competition at the UCF NIcholson Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Former Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce was in London, England this past weekend where he was seen taking in some Taylor Swift concerts with his wife, Kylie, and his brother, Travis Kelce, who has been dating the pop star since last year.

Kelce, who retired from the NFL shortly after last season, still has fans all over the world and he ran into one while heading into one of Swift's shows. The young fan was wearing Kelce's Eagles jersey and his reaction to running into him was too good.

Look at the kid's face during this priceless interaction:

Never change, Jason Kelce.

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the Assistant Managing Editor of Audience Engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking & Trending News Team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. He has been working in sports media for over 20 years, appearing on Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe, and NBC Sports. He’s a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

