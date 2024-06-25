Jason Kelce Shared Priceless Moment With Young Eagles Fan at Taylor Swift Concert
This whole interaction was priceless.
Former Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce was in London, England this past weekend where he was seen taking in some Taylor Swift concerts with his wife, Kylie, and his brother, Travis Kelce, who has been dating the pop star since last year.
Kelce, who retired from the NFL shortly after last season, still has fans all over the world and he ran into one while heading into one of Swift's shows. The young fan was wearing Kelce's Eagles jersey and his reaction to running into him was too good.
Look at the kid's face during this priceless interaction:
Never change, Jason Kelce.
