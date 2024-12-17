Jason Kelce Had Priceless Reaction to Jason Kelce Lookalike Contest in Philadelphia
Stop if you’ve heard this one before: a group of bushy-bearded, cardigan-clad Jason Kelces walk into a bar…
Kelce was surprised to see a boisterous mob of his doppelgangers during what was marketed as a “Jason Kelce Lookalike Contest” in Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square Park on Saturday. The ESPN analyst watched a video of competition on Monday Night Countdown and was ever so quick to make a self-deprecating joke.
“Newsflash, any overweight white guy with a beard looks just like me,” Kelce told his colleagues. “What are we talking about? It’s an easy competition. There is absolutely nothing unique about any of these gentlemen other than they are large people with beards and of caucasian complexion.”
Kelce’s lookalikes might disagree, with many showing up in iconic Kelly Green apparel, donning his Big Lebowski-inspired sweater or wearing flip-flops in the cold. Some even ripped off their shirts during the contest, à la Kelce at the infamous Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs playoff game at Orchard Park a year ago.
The former Philadelphia Eagles center ultimately crowned one bearded gentleman the victor.
“That guy is spot on,” Kelce said in admiration. “That’s my new profile picture.”
Kelce has since updated his X profile picture to feature the lookalike winner. He’s a man of his word—and a man of inimitable personality. Never change, Jason.