Jason Kelce Responds to Provocative Eagles Fan Tattoo
Jason Kelce isn't quite sure how to take a new tattoo a Philadelphia Eagles fan posted to social media.
Crossing Broad posted a video of an Eagles fan with a forearm tattoo that featured a naked Kelce posed provocatively. The video is below.
Kelce, an Eagles legend, seemed to be equal parts flattered and shocked by it, tweeting, "I'm not sure if I should be offended or flattered."
Kelce was a six-time first-team All-Pro during his 13-year career. He spent all of those seasons with the Eagles, and has remained a prominent presence in the franchise since his retirement after the 2023 season.
He's a future Hall of Famer, so it's not hard to understand Eagles fans still being attached to him. That said, this tattoo might be a bit much.
