Jason Kelce Responds to Provocative Eagles Fan Tattoo

Ryan Phillips

Jason Kelce on the ESPN postseason countdown set during the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.
Jason Kelce on the ESPN postseason countdown set during the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.
Jason Kelce isn't quite sure how to take a new tattoo a Philadelphia Eagles fan posted to social media.

Crossing Broad posted a video of an Eagles fan with a forearm tattoo that featured a naked Kelce posed provocatively. The video is below.

Kelce, an Eagles legend, seemed to be equal parts flattered and shocked by it, tweeting, "I'm not sure if I should be offended or flattered."

Kelce was a six-time first-team All-Pro during his 13-year career. He spent all of those seasons with the Eagles, and has remained a prominent presence in the franchise since his retirement after the 2023 season.

He's a future Hall of Famer, so it's not hard to understand Eagles fans still being attached to him. That said, this tattoo might be a bit much.

