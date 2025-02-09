Jason Kelce Received Surprising Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl Prediction From a Palm Reader
Like most of America, Jason Kelce would very much like to know who will win in Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The former Eagles center went down a strange path before the big game to get some answers, revealing that he visited a palm reader in New Orleans to tell a special football fortune.
Kelce shared a video on Sunday in which he was seen asking a palm reader who the winner of this year's Super Bowl would be. Kelce drew a card from a tarot deck, which was “The Fool.”
“Someone new that hasn’t done it before,” the palm reader said, eliciting big “oohs” from Kelce and his friends.
“Could be Saquon Barkley, I think,” Kelce thought aloud.
Then Kelce remembered that his brother, Travis, and the Chiefs were going for the three-peat, which has never been done before in NFL history.
Torn between two fates, Kelce sought more clarification and drew a second card: “The Chariot,” which the palm reader described as “traveling a long way” and “steam-rolling.”
“I think it’s Saquon,” Kelce said, with more certainty this time.
Barkley has certainly steam-rolled his way into the Super Bowl, his first of his career, with a whopping 442 rushing yards and five touchdowns for the Eagles this postseason. But, with “Tayvoodoo” swirling around Caesars Superdome ahead of the 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff, who knows what can or will happen.