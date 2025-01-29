Conflicted Jason Kelce Reveals Who He'll Root for in Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl
Super Bowl LIX, which will pit the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs against the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, has created quite the rooting predicament for Jason Kelce. Does he root for the Eagles, the team he starred for during his decorated, 13-year NFL career, and the city he became beloved by for his tough-as-nails play on the field and his personality that fit the City of Brotherly Love like a glove?
Or does he root for the Chiefs, a team that holds a special place in his heart, as it's the franchise with whom his brother Travis stars for.
During an episode of the brothers' New Heights podcast that premiered Wednesday, Jason Kelce, after his brother pointed out the fact that he was decked out in full Eagles gear, revealed who he'll be rooting for in the Super Bowl.
"Here's the biggest thing. For me, obviously you're my brother. I'll always root for my brother," Kelce said, as Travis pumped his fist triumphantly. "Even though I'm decked out in Eagles gear, I'm always gonna root for Travis."
"Take that, Philly," Travis exclaimed.
But the elder Kelce wasn't done addressing the subject, to the Chiefs star's feigned dismay.
"But there's a lot of people in the Philadelphia organization, whether it's players, coaches, people in the building, that feel like extended family to me. Especially my former [fellow offensive] lineman ... Like Lane Johnson feels like a brother in a lot of ways. I'm rooting for those guys too.
"I'm rooting for Philadelphia and I'm rooting for Travis Kelce. That's the reality of it. No matter what on gameday, I'm gonna be happy for one of those sides. And I'm gonna be sad for the other side."
Kelce went on to further explain the mixed emotions he'll feel on February 9.
"I still feel like I am a Philadelphia Eagle and that I'm a part of all of these people that root and cheer on our team," he said. "I would be lying if I said I don't want the Eagles to win. But I also want Travis Kelce to win. That's a long-winded way of saying I just want to see a good football game and whoever wins, I'm gonna be happy for that guy."
Travis Kelce then ended the segment with a hilariously-perfect example of selective hearing.
"You heard it here first, folks. He wants Travis Kelce to win."
Super Bowl LIX kicks off on Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET.