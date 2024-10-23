Jason Kelce Responds to Viral Photo of Him Appearing to Sleep at Taylor Swift Concert
Jason Kelce never had to watch his back when he was playing center for the Philadelphia Eagles, but he may have to now.
A photo of Kelce appearing to fall asleep at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Miami recently went viral on social media, thanks to the sneaky camera skills of a friend Kelce took with him to the performance.
In light of the incriminating evidence, Kelce defended himself on this week’s episode of New Heights. The ESPN analyst called Swift’s show “incredible” before launching into a passionate spiel about why it looked like he was snoozing at the concert.
“Travis, you know I didn’t take a nap,” Jason told his brother. “Back to this photo, I’m gonna give a little background to this. We brought a bunch of people to the show, Mom went for the first time, and we’re trying to figure out—we’ll get a box, we’ll make it happen so that everybody can come to the show... So I’m like, okay, I’m gonna sit down, I’m just like sitting here and I’m just like feeling it, and I’m tapping my thigh in the moment, and then all of a sudden I go on Twitter and I see this f---ing picture.”
Kelce then pointed out one aspect of the photo that definitively proved his innocence.
“If you zoom in on my right hand, my hand is hovering. You can’t sleep with your hand hovering above your knee. It’s impossible!”
True to Kelce’s word, his hand was indeed hovering slightly above his right knee. He’s safe from the wrath of Swifties—for now.