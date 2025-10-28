Jason Kelce Roasts Travis Kelce’s Weird Orange Shirt for Chiefs vs. Commanders
Monday night Chiefs games are more special than most, because it means ESPN analyst Jason Kelce gets to talk about his brother Travis on the network's pregame show—and that includes snarky digs at the Chiefs star's edgy fashion style, too.
Travis showed up to Week 8's game at Arrowhead Stadium in a pretty normal outfit consisting of a white t-shirt and an orange jacket and pants, but the jacket had white splotches all over it like it was the victim of a very bad dye job.
Lots of fans made jokes about Travis's orange-inspired fit, with some comparing him to a pumpkin spice latte or noting that he seemed to really be embracing the fall weather aesthetic (not to mention, orange is one of the prominent colors of his fiancée's new album).
ESPN cameras turned on Jason Kelce as they showed a video of Travis strutting down the tunnel in his game day fit, and Jason couldn't resist roasting his brother's wardrobe choice:
"He's probably figured out the bleach in the wash, it's getting out in one of his shirts today," Jason said on-air.
How fun it must be to live The Life of a Kelce Bro.
Travis and the Chiefs will look to extend their winning streak against the Commanders, with the star tight end recording 50 receiving yards or more in each of his last three games. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET.