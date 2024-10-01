SI

Jason Kelce’s Jeans and Boots on ‘Monday Night Countdown’ Had NFL Fans Cracking Up

The ESPN NFL analyst made quite the fashion statement that caught the attention of NFL fans across the internet.

Andy Nesbitt

Jason Kelce wore such a Jason Kelce outfit on live TV.
Jason Kelce wore such a Jason Kelce outfit on live TV. / @ESPN

Jason Kelce was beloved by Philadelphia Eagles fans during his 13-year NFL career not only because of what he did on the field, but how he carried himself off the field, as well. Oh, and fans also loved his game-day wardrobe choices, too, which were always very simple and very Jason Kelce.

Well, the former Eagles star is still doing things his own way when it comes to work clothes, as he was seen on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown last night rocking jeans and untied boots while breaking down plays on live television.

Check out this look:

Fans loved it:

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

