Jason Kelce’s Jeans and Boots on ‘Monday Night Countdown’ Had NFL Fans Cracking Up
The ESPN NFL analyst made quite the fashion statement that caught the attention of NFL fans across the internet.
Jason Kelce was beloved by Philadelphia Eagles fans during his 13-year NFL career not only because of what he did on the field, but how he carried himself off the field, as well. Oh, and fans also loved his game-day wardrobe choices, too, which were always very simple and very Jason Kelce.
Well, the former Eagles star is still doing things his own way when it comes to work clothes, as he was seen on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown last night rocking jeans and untied boots while breaking down plays on live television.
Check out this look:
Fans loved it:
