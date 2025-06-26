Jason Kelce Proudly Flaunts New Profile Picture After Stripping at a Charity Event
Much like his brother, Jason Kelce is a man of many talents. On Wednesday, in front of a family-friendly crowd at a charity fundraiser in New Jersey, Kelce added "stripping" to his post-NFL résumé.
The beer-guzzling, tank top-loving, luchador mask-donning dad of four showed up to the so-called armpit of America earlier this week to help raise funds for the Eagles Autism Foundation, and he had quite the memorable show in store.
Kelce was seen making his way into the center of the crowd at the charity event in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, while holding a bright green lifeguard chair. The former Philadelphia Eagles center then climbed the chair and stood on top for a few seconds before dramatically stripping off his shorts to reveal a tiny, well-fitted patriotic-themed speedo underneath.
Take a look at that wild moment:
And here's another angle, from behind (the Eagles do love tushes):
The morning after, Kelce announced that he was changing his profile picture on X (formerly known as Twitter) to a zoomed-in photo of a fan's shocked reaction to his stripping stunt:
That's one front row seat that will forever remain priceless.
At this point in his recently retired life, the 37-year-old Kelce is no stranger to stripping in public, but this time it was at least for a good cause.