Jason Kelce Spoke Candidly About the Tush Push on 'Monday Night Football'
Jason Kelce was in Philadelphia for Monday Night Football as the Eagles hosted the Atlanta Falcons. The future Hall of Famer made an appearance in the broadcast booth alongside Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, getting the opportunity to weigh in on the game on the ESPN broadcast.
With Kelce in the booth, the Eagles ran not one, but two successful Tush Push plays, including one that saw Jalen Hurts get a friendly shove into the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown.
Kelce, of course, used to be an instrumental part of Philadelphia's signature Tush Push before his retirement after the 2023 season. Now seeing the play from a viewing perspective, Kelce shared his candid thoughts on the aided running play that the Eagles have mastered.
"You have to one, make sure the snap is on point which is hard in itself when you're trying to lean and push and dive forward. And then on top of that you've got to somehow keep your feet moving and grinding. It's a fun play," said Kelce.
"I don't miss that. Not one bit," Kelce said when asked if he missed running the play in retirement.
Although Kelce admitted he didn't miss being involved in the Tush Push, he was certainly fired up when Philadelphia used it to take a lead during the fourth quarter.
"There we go!" said a gleeful Kelce from the booth when Hurts was pushed over the goal line.
Kelce spent his entire 16-year NFL career with the Eagles, winning one Super Bowl, making seven Pro Bowls and earning six All-Pro selections.