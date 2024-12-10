Jason Kelce Stuns ESPN Colleagues With On-Brand Joke About Dallas
Jason Kelce may have briefly forgotten he was live on Monday Night Countdown for the Dallas Cowboys-Cincinnati Bengals game and not in the comfort of his own home taping his New Heights podcast.
Kelce dropped a bit of on-brand toilet humor before the game's kickoff that didn’t exactly elicit the reaction he was hoping for and he quickly found himself eating his words.
The former Philadelphia Eagles center called Arlington and Dallas, Texas, the “butthole and armpit of America,” which immediately caused his ESPN crew members to react in a bewildered and negative way.
“It was a joke!” Kelce immediately said, explaining that he was playing off of a wisecrack ESPN analyst Mina Kimes made moments earlier.
Looks like the toilet humor doesn’t work so well on Scott Van Pelt, Marcus Spears and company.
“We’re having fun here. I love Dallas,” Kelce added, not very convincingly.
Next time, maybe save it for the pod.