Jason Kelce Tailgated With Chiefs Fans Before 'Monday Night Football'
Jason Kelce truly is a man of the people.
On Monday, before the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the New Orleans Saints, Kelce walked through the parking lot at Arrowhead Stadium and hung out with tailgating Chiefs fans. Plenty of Kansas City supporters broke out their phones and grabbed video of the retired six-time All-Pro center enjoying himself while wearing a Chiefs jersey.
Kelce loves himself a tailgate so this isn't shocking at all. His wife Kylie is also at Arrowhead for the game, so this could be a big family affair for the Kelces.
Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are trying to remain undefeated Monday night. They have opened the season 4-0 and host the 2-2 Saints. But Kansas City enters the game banged up.
The Chiefs are without top receivers Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown, while Mecole Hardman is questionable. That puts a lot of pressure on Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jstin Watson and rookie Xavier Worthy to step up.
Travis's big brother will be on hand to see if they can.