Jason Kelce Left Breathless After Lengthy Taylor Swift Intro in 'New Heights' Teaser
Swifties, the moment we've been waiting for is almost here. At 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, Taylor Swift will make her podcast debut on New Heights, the popular sports show hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce. It's a get we never thought would happen—yet here we are, and with upcoming new music to boot.
If you weren't already excited enough, a new teaser that dropped Wednesday morning will surely have you counting down the hours.
In the video, a fired-up Jason Kelce runs through a lengthy list of Swift's accomplishments and accolades—including her many Grammy Awards and her record-breaking Eras Tour, as well as her "wins" as a "fan of that guy on the Chiefs"—before collapsing to finally take a breath.
"I'm cramping," he quipped, to which Swift joked: "His soul has left his body!"
Watch that below:
This episode is going to break the internet. Catch us seated for the moment it drops.