Jason Kelce Left Breathless After Lengthy Taylor Swift Intro in 'New Heights' Teaser

Kelce said he was "cramping" after running through a long list of Swift's accomplishments.

Brigid Kennedy

Swift's 'New Heights' debut also marks her first time on a podcast.
Swifties, the moment we've been waiting for is almost here. At 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, Taylor Swift will make her podcast debut on New Heights, the popular sports show hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce. It's a get we never thought would happen—yet here we are, and with upcoming new music to boot.

If you weren't already excited enough, a new teaser that dropped Wednesday morning will surely have you counting down the hours.

In the video, a fired-up Jason Kelce runs through a lengthy list of Swift's accomplishments and accolades—including her many Grammy Awards and her record-breaking Eras Tour, as well as her "wins" as a "fan of that guy on the Chiefs"—before collapsing to finally take a breath.

"I'm cramping," he quipped, to which Swift joked: "His soul has left his body!"

Watch that below:

This episode is going to break the internet. Catch us seated for the moment it drops.

