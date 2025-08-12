Taylor Swift Using ‘New Heights’ Podcast Appearance to Announce New Album
Taylor Swift will appear on the latest episode of Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, but it doesn't appear that she's there to just talk football. In a brief clip posted at exactly 12:12 a.m. on August 12th, Swift revealed that the name of her 12th album will be "Life of a Showgirl."
As if there was any question whether or not Taylor Swift's new album gets the same security as the nuclear launch codes, Swift brought a copy of the new album in a comically large monogramed brief case. In the clip the album cover is blurred out, but when you finally see it there's a high likelihood that someone will weep at its beauty and majesty.
Just look at how excited Jason Kelce was to see it for the first time.
Aaaaaggghh indeed.
The full episode will premiere on Wednesday evening. If you tune in you'll probably also learn when the album is coming out. Or you can go to Swift's website and "pre pre-order" vinyl, cassette or CD versions.
Once Swift gets all that out of the way, maybe Kelce will have time to promote his upcoming YouTube football special called "NFL São Paulo Game" featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.