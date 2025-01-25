Jason Kelce Torn on Potentially Missing Brother Travis Play in AFC Championship Game
Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will be at Lincoln Financial Field as his old team takes on the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game. Kelce will be working the Eagles game for ESPN, but it could mean he misses his brother, Travis Kelce, play in the AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills after.
"This is something I'm still trying to figure out," Jason said on his show, They Call it Late Night, when asked about his plans for the busy weekend.
"I'm working ESPN, I'll be at the tailgate for the Birds' game, which I'm excited about ... I'm really fired up to be there for that, but I'm kind of torn. I want to be there for the Eagles, but I also want to be there for my brother. I don't know how many more he has. We're kind of flying by the seat of our pants, we might be able to see both of us here again hopefully."
Jason might have to take a page out of his mom, Donna Kelce's playbook.
Back in 2022, Donna attended both of her son's playoff games in one day. Donna started the day by watching Jason's Eagles fall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before heading to Kansas City to watch Travis's Chiefs defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Donna did have an advantage that day, though, as the Eagles played in the early window and the Chiefs played in the night game. On Sunday, the Eagles and Chiefs' games are close together, leaving very little time in between the games to travel from Philly to Arrowhead.
When the Eagles and Chiefs both played during conference championship weekend in 2023, before Jason and Travis faced off in the Super Bowl, Donna did choose to watch Jason and the Eagles over Travis and the Chiefs since she did not have the time to travel to watch both games in person.