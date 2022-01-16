Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Mother of Travis and Jason Kelce Tries to Attend Two Playoff Games on Same Day

It will be an eventful Sunday for the mother of NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce.

Donna Kelce is attempting to go to both of her sons's playoff games on Super Wild Card Weekend, starting with Philadelphia's road contest against the Buccaneers. She then presumably will fly to Kansas City, where the Chiefs will face the Steelers in the night game.

It was a rough start to the day for the Kelce family in Tampa. The Eagles trailed 17–0 at halftime, and the Buccaneers extended their lead to 31–0 midway through the third quarter. Philadelphia center Jason Kelce couldn't help Jalen Hurts generate much offense, as Hurts entered the fourth quarter with 140 passing yards and two interceptions.

SI Recommends

Perhaps a touchdown from Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce can flip the family's fortunes on Sunday evening. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

• Bills Exorcise Demons By Demolishing the Patriots
• NFL Awards 2021: MVP, Rookies, Coach of the Year, More
Joe Burrow Is Proving to be a Franchise-Altering Quarterback

YOU MAY LIKE

Aliyah Boston_2
Play
College Basketball

South Carolina WBB Stars Give Young Fan an Unforgettable Memory

Aliyah Boston and Saniya Rivers made quite the impact with a high-five and a "hi."

Calvin-Kattar
MMA

Fueled by ‘Doubters,’ Calvin Kattar Defeats Giga Chikadze

The featherweight fighter decimated Chikadze in the main event of Saturday’s ‘UFC on ESPN’ card, winning the bout by unanimous decision.

kyler-murray-cardinals-rams
NFL

Why Rams vs. Cardinals Is Being Played Monday Night

The final contest of Super Wild Card Weekend will be held in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Derek Carr throws vs. the Bengals
NFL

Derek Carr Endorses Interim Coach Rich Bisaccia After Playoff Loss

The Raiders quarterback provided a vote of confidence for the team's interim coach.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Wild-Card Round Fantasy Rankings

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs host the Steelers during this wild-card weekend.

Josh Sweat playing for the Eagles.
NFL

Eagles' Josh Sweat Had Surgery for 'Life-Threatening' Situation

The defensive end will miss Philadelphia's wild-card game against the Bucs on Sunday.

Dec 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Tom Brady Revealed What Led to Viral Facial Expression

Tom Brady revealed to former NFL star Willie McGinest what led to his viral facial expression.

Kevin Durant playing for the Nets.
NBA

KD Suffers Sprained MCL; Reportedly Out at Least a Month

Durant sustained the injury in the second quarter of Brooklyn's eventual win over the Pelicans.