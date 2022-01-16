Mother of Travis and Jason Kelce Tries to Attend Two Playoff Games on Same Day

It will be an eventful Sunday for the mother of NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce.

Donna Kelce is attempting to go to both of her sons's playoff games on Super Wild Card Weekend, starting with Philadelphia's road contest against the Buccaneers. She then presumably will fly to Kansas City, where the Chiefs will face the Steelers in the night game.

It was a rough start to the day for the Kelce family in Tampa. The Eagles trailed 17–0 at halftime, and the Buccaneers extended their lead to 31–0 midway through the third quarter. Philadelphia center Jason Kelce couldn't help Jalen Hurts generate much offense, as Hurts entered the fourth quarter with 140 passing yards and two interceptions.

Perhaps a touchdown from Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce can flip the family's fortunes on Sunday evening. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.

