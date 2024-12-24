SI

Kylie Kelce Had Priceless Reaction to Jason Kelce Trashing 'Love Actually’

The former Eagles center was not a fan of this Christmas movie.

Andy Nesbitt

Jason Kelce is not a fan of the Christmas movie 'Love Actually.'
One of the best parts about the Christmas season is gathering around the TV and watching a classic holiday movie to get you in the spirit.

Jason Kelce recently did that but it turned out being a painful experience for the former Eagles center as he hated the movie selection, calling it "one of the worst Christmas movies ever."

The movie is the 2003 romantic comedy, Love Actually, which stars Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson and some other big names. Over the years the film has become like the Bruce Willis classic Die Hard, with people debating whether or not it's a Christmas movie.

The Kelces talked about the movie on this week's episode of New Heights. Moments after Kylie Kelce said it might be her favorite of all time, her husband went on a rant about how it might be the worst movie of the holiday season.

Travis Kelce chimed in by saying it didn't feel like Christmas at all in the film and then Jason Kelce went on to destroy all the storylines and the lack of value family values shown by the various characters.

This was a fun discussion:

Enjoy the holidays, everyone. And yes, Die Hard is a Christmas movie.

