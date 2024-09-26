Jason Kelce Got Emotional While Giving Travis Kelce a Pep Talk, And Fans Loved It
Travis Kelce has struggled a bit through the first three games of the season, catching just eight passes for 69 yards and no touchdowns. The good news for Chiefs fans is that the team hasn't lost a game yet and Patrick Mahomes isn't worried about his star tight end.
One other person who has Kelce's back is his older brother, Jason Kelce. The former Eagles star stood up for his brother during this week's New Heights episode and got emotional while telling him that he can't wait for things to turnaround.
Here's that moment:
"It’s going to go your way, especially if you freaking keep being the guy you’ve always been," Jason said to Travis. "There ain’t nobody that i’ve ever played spots with or anybody I’ve been on a team with that has loved being out there with Travis more. I know it’s frustrating for me to watch and have to listen to but I can’t wait f------ wait for it to turn."
Fans loved it:
Travis Kelce and the Chiefs face the Chargers this Sunday in Los Angeles. The tight end has had a number of big games against their AFC West rivals so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him shine again at SoFi Stadium.