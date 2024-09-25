SI

Jason Kelce Joked About Not Being Able to Let His Kids Watch Travis Kelce's New Show

Ryan Phillips

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce at a Cleveland Cavaliers home game.
Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce at a Cleveland Cavaliers home game. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Jason Kelce is probably not going to let his daughters watch his brother's new TV show.

During the latest episode of New Heights, the Kelce brothers discussed Travis's role in FX's Grotesquerie and debated whether or not Jason's girls should be allowed to view it. Short answer: absolutely not.

Travis said, "Make sure you have the girls watch this, they're gonna love this show."

Jason then replied, "Listen, Kylie will murder me based on the preview."

Later Travis was honest and said, "Dude, do not—that was completely a joke—do not let the girls watch this show."

The younger Kelce brother is juggling a lot right now between acting, dating Taylor Swift. doing a big-time podcast and chasing a third consecutive Super Bowl title with the Kansas City Chiefs.

So far on the season, Kelce's Chiefs are 3-0 but he has started the campaign slowly. He has eight catches for 69 yards so far as Kansas City's offense has been a bit muddled. Despite that, the defending champions are 3-0, which bodes well for the future as they get on the same page.

While his team works things out, you can catch Travis Kelce in Grotesquerie, Wednesday nights on FX. His nieces will not be tuning in.

RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

