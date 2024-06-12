Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce Buy Stake in Boozy Business For First Co-Owned Venture
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce have become major investors in the Ohio-based light beer company, Garage Beer, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.
It will be the Kelce brothers’ first joint venture since launching their uber-popular “New Heights” podcast in 2022, as well as the first time the University of Cincinnati alums will serve as significant owners and operators of a business together.
“People crave quality and simplicity, and Garage Beer nails both for me,” Jason Kelce said in a press release. “We are light beer drinkers and Garage is the best light beer. For me, the brand fits my lifestyle, and having a few beers is a great excuse to get the neighbors together.”
Travis Kelce added, "It comes down to quality for me. I think everyone knows I like to have a couple beers now and then, so being an owner of Garage Beer and heavily involved in making the best light beer is exciting, man! There is nothing better to bring people together than an ice-cold beer, and for Jason and me that is what beer is all about – friends, family and fun.”
The Kelce brothers have been in talks with the beer brand for the last two years and “will be involved in every aspect of the business, including brewing, distribution, sales, marketing, and national expansion efforts,” per the press release.
Founded in Cincinnati in January 2023, Garage Beer is currently headquartered in Columbus, Ohio and sold in 13 states with plans to expand into “dozens” of additional states this year.
“We want a beer that tastes like beer and one that keeps the stories alive in the neighborhood,” said Garage Beer co-owner Andy Sauer. “Garage prides ourselves on small batch brewing and a commitment to quality. Ever since our first conversation with Travis and Jason, it was clear we had similar opinions about beer, but they also had brilliant, and very funny, business sensibility. Our team better be on their toes now.”