Jason Kelce Walks Back 'Nerds' Comment About NFL Stats After Angering Fans
First “Big Soap.” Now, NFL stats.
Jason Kelce’s latest rant about NFL statistics on New Heights included a healthy dose of satirical comedy as the former Philadelphia Eagles center hilariously trolled those who care about data and numbers in football.
The bit was in response to Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris saying “Stats are for losers” after tight end Kyle Pitts didn’t record any catches in Week 4’s win over the New Orleans Saints.
“This is my viewpoint on stats,” Jason told Travis. “Stats are numbers. What I care about is the football. Where does it go? Does it go in the end zone? Do we get points? Points are also numbers, but points determine games and wins and losses. Stats are numbers, numbers are nerds, nerds are losers, therefore stats are losers.”
Sounds like a perfectly air-tight, logical argument.
However, Kelce’s tongue-in-cheek tirade may have been taken out of context on social media, with some Twitter users sharing what they believed was Kelce’s very serious take on statistics in the NFL.
Kelce took to social media to clear up any confusion.
“The number of people that are taking this at face value is concerning. Do these people not satirical absurdism when they see it?” Kelce wrote.
The ESPN analyst racked up quite the impressive list of stats during his 13-year stint with the Eagles, enough to earn him seven Pro Bowl nods and six All-Pro honors.
But, according to Kelce, stats are for “losers.”