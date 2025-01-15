Jason Witten Was Viewed as 'Heir Apparent' to Mike McCarthy by Jerry Jones
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten is a name that's been brought up as a possible replacement for former head coach Mike McCarthy, who left the organization following the expiration of his contract on Tuesday.
NFL Network insider Jane Slater dropped an intriguing report in which she detailed a plan Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had concocted prior to McCarthy's departure, before it became clear the head coach would not be returning.
Slater made clear that she did not know if this plan was still in the works, or if it was even pursued, but that Witten and Jones did communicate in recent weeks.
"It's been my understanding that Jerry Jones has talked to Jason [Witten] in recent weeks and I do believe that he was part of a plan that Jerry initially had when he was going to bring back Mike McCarthy. I think Jerry was going to make [Jason] an heir apparent of sorts," reported Slater on Tuesday.
Slater said that McCarthy's unexpected decision to exit negotiations may have caused that plan of Jones's to fall through.
Witten, who played 16 seasons in Dallas, doesn't have very much experience as a head coach, though he's currently practicing the trade at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas. He, alongside a slew of other candidates ranging from Deion Sanders to Jon Gruden, were floated as possible replacements for McCarthy.
"Now, we'll see if Jason Witten will still be in play here. I just don't know if that would be in a head coach role, but I do believe that [Jerry Jones] thinks very strongly about Jason Witten in his future as a coach, I just don't know in what capacity that would look like," Slater added.