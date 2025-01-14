Deion Sanders Issues Statement Amid Reports He Spoke to Cowboys About Vacant HC Job
Just hours after the Dallas Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy agreed to part ways, team owner Jerry Jones reportedly reached out to Deion Sanders about the vacant position.
While the Colorado Buffaloes head coach has been adamant about wanting to remain at the collegiate level, Sanders is expected to have "some interest," in the job.
Following up on the bevy of reports that he could potentially make the jump to the NFL, the 57-year-old released a statement on Monday night through ESPN's Adam Schefter:
“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” said Sanders, via Schefter. “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”
Sounds like Coach Prime may still be mulling it over.
Sanders has tallied a 40-18 coaching record over five seasons with both the Jackson State Tigers and the Colorado Buffaloes. In 2024, his Buffaloes finished 9-4 while his top player in Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy.
If Sanders does make the jump to the Cowboys, it'll be interesting to see if they make a move to draft his son, Shedeur. The 6'2" quarterback played under his father for the last four seasons in both Jackson and Boulder, and is expected to be among the top picks in April's NFL draft. Dallas currently holds the No. 12 overall pick.