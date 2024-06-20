SI

Packers Safety Had Comical Reaction to Getting Juked Out in Madden NFL 25 Trailer

Madison Williams

Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (DB47) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The trailer for Madden NFL 25 premiered on Thursday ahead of the August 16 release.

The video clip went viral for various reasons, but one player couldn't help but point out how awkward it is that he was shown playing poorly in the trailer. Green Bay Packers safety Javon Bullard tweeted about the moment he was shown in the trailer.

"damn i get juked out on the first play," Bullard wrote, adding some laughing emojis.

In the trailer, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is seen virtually sidestepping Bullard as the safety seems to not even get close to Robinson. Madden did Bullard dirty in this scene for sure.

The funny part is Bullard is a rookie this season, meaning he hasn't even officially played an NFL snap and the video game is already showing him looking not too hot on the field.

Bullard was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He was named the national championship game's defensive MVP.

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a Staff Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated, where she has covered the entire sports landscape since 2022. She specializes in tennis, but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining Sports Illustrated, Madison worked with The Sporting News. She hails from Augustana College and completed a Master’s in Sports Media at Northwestern University. Madison is a dog mom and an avid reader.

