Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Telling Quote on Shane Waldron Recirculates After Bears Fire OC

Shane Waldron's brief time with the Bears came to an end Tuesday.
The Chicago Bears fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron on Tuesday, just nine games into his first season with the team. 

As the Bears look to take their offense in a new direction, fans can’t say they’re that surprised about the move. Chicago has dropped its past three games, scoring only 27 combined points during that span, and the team’s offense led by No. 1 pick Caleb Williams has failed to score a touchdown in 23 straight drives. Not to mention, the Bears are 4-5 and sitting at the bottom of the NFC North.

In light of Waldron’s firing, a quote by one of his former players, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, has resurfaced on social media.

Njigba gave quite the telling response when asked about the Bears hiring Waldron this past offseason.

“Um… This is live?” Njigba said. “I’m playing. Good luck to y’all. He’s a great person.”

Waldron previously served as Seattle’s offensive coordinator for three seasons from 2021 to ‘23.

After two unsuccessful stints with different teams, you have to wonder whether Waldron is running out of chances to prove himself in the league.

