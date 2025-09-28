Jaxson Dart Caps Off Impressive First Drive as Giants’ Starting QB With TD Run
It is officially the Jaxson Dart era in New York.
On Sunday, the rookie quarterback took over for Russell Wilson as the Giants' starting quarterback, and it didn't take long for him to make a statement. The 22-year-old led an impressive first drive in charge, leading the Giants 89 yards on nine plays, slicing up the Los Angeles Chargers' defense. He capped it off with a 15-yard touchdown run.
On the drive, Dart was 2-for-2 for 20 yards, with both passes going to Malik Nabers. Cam Skattebo had four carries for 27 yards, while Dart rushed three times for 28 yards, including the touchdown.
One of New York's biggest issues entering this week has been how criminally underused Nabers has been. Through three games, he has 16 receptions for 251 yards and two touchdowns. Nine of those catches and 167 of those yards came in Week 2 against a horrendous Dallas Cowboys defense.
Two things are clear from that opening drive: Dart's legs will be a factor and there will be a heavy focus on getting Nabers the ball.
Dart Replaced Russell Wilson After Week 3 Loss
Wilson opened the season as New York's starter, but after opening 1-2, he was yanked from the QB1 spot in favor of Dart. Through three games, Wilson was completing 59.1% of his passes for 778 yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions.
The Giants selected Dart with the 25th pick in the 2025 NFL draft after an outstanding career at Ole Miss. It was only a matter of time until he took over under center.