Jaxson Dart Makes NFL History With Another Dominant Rushing Game
Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart continued to electrify New York’s offense in the air and on the ground Sunday as they traveled to Chicago for a snowy contest with the Bears.
Dart got the Giants on the board with a three-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter, then added another score on the ground with a 24-yard scamper in the first drive of the second half. He now has a rushing touchdown in five straight games and seven total on the year.
The Ole Miss product and 25th pick of this year’s NFL draft has tied Cam Newton for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback over the first seven starts of their career. Per Stathead, Cam Newton is the only other QB to have seven rushing scores over their first seven starts. Dart ties Newton’s total with two touchdowns on the ground in his seventh career start Sunday.
On the Giants’ next drive following the long touchdown run, Dart fumbled the ball on a scramble as it was poked free by Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. He appeared to get injured on the play and Russell Wilson entered the game for the Giants as Dart was evaluated for a concussion. He was later ruled out of the game with a concussion, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Nevertheless, the rookie QB had a big day with over 300 yards of total offense entering the fourth quarter. He’s now thrown a touchdown pass in each of his seven starts entering, and he’s found the end zone on the ground in five straight games.