Jaxson Dart Led the Giants to a Start They Haven’t Had in Five Years vs. Saints
Jaxson Dart is already making strides since taking over as the New York Giants' quarterback.
On Sunday, the rookie led New York to touchdowns on each of their first two possessions against the New Orleans Saints. That was the first time the Giants have scored touchdowns on their first two possessions of a game since November 15, 2020, against the Philadelphia Eagles.
On the first drive of the game, Dart led New York 59 yards on eight plays, culminating in a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Theo Johnson.
After the Saints kicked a field goal, Dart went right back to work, leading New York on an eight-play, 70-yard march down the field. Again, he capped it off with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Johnson.
With that score, Dart and the Giants took a 14-3 lead and had control of the game. Unfortunately, it didn't last. After New Orleans responded with a field goal, New York punted the ball back quickly, then immediately surrendered an 87-yard touchdown pass to tighten the game up 14-13. Dart & Co. punted quickly again on the ensuing possession.
Dart has been solid in the first half, completing 9-of-13 passes for 87 yards, with those two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran the ball four times for 38 yards.
The Giants turned the offense over to Dart in Week 4, and he led them to a 21-18 upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He has the offense moving in the right direction already.