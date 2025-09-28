Giants QB Jaxson Dart Makes Special NFL History in Win vs. Chargers
It's Jaxson Dart's time in New York, now.
The rookie quarterback showed up to play in his first NFL start against the Chargers on Sunday, putting together a completely clean game as he helped New York notch its first win of the 2025 season. Dart went 13-of-20 for 111 yards and one passing touchdown while also adding 54 yards on the ground and one rushing touchdown in the 21-18 home victory.
Dart faced his fair share of obstacles after his top receiver, Malik Nabers, suffered a painful knee injury and got carted off the field in the second quarter. In the second half, the Ole Miss product remained cool and composed in the pocket and held onto the lead to clinch a thrilling upset over the previously undefeated Chargers.
In doing so, Dart made a bit of special NFL history, becoming the first rookie quarterback to beat a team 3-0 or better in his first career start since Giants QB Phil Simms defeated the 5-0 Buccaneers in 1979, per Next Gen Stats.
Additionally, prior to Dart's big win, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh had only lost to a rookie quarterback twice in his NFL career: Derek Carr and Russell Wilson. Dart now joins that list having delivered a humbling blow to the AFC West power.
The Giants are 1-3 on the year, after now-benched quarterback Russell Wilson went winless in his first three weeks of action. Dart will look ahead to next week's matchup against the Saints to hopefully nab the second win of his young NFL career.