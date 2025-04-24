Jaxson Dart Explains Why He No Longer Plans to Attend NFL Draft in Green Bay
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has declined his invitation to attend the NFL draft in Green Bay this week. Dart originally accepted his invitation to the draft, but has since chosen to no longer attend the event in person.
For Dart, the decision to no longer go to the draft in person came down to wanting to celebrate getting drafted with his whole family, as well as several teammates and coaches that were part of his journey to this point.
"I'm going to do it back home in Utah," Dart told Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show earlier this week. "I tried to negotiate a few more tickets to the draft and to the green room, but you're kind of limited. For me, I have a big family, I have a lot of people who have supported me along this journey. Green Bay is not the easiest place to get to, so I wanted to have all my people there, everyone that's been in my corner. Have some teammates and all my coaches growing up are gonna be there. It's going to be really cool to have that whole crowd of people together, all my loved ones."
There isn't clarity on where Dart will fall in the draft either. He could be a first-round pick, or he might not get taken until Day 2. Viewing the draft from the comfort of his home state will also prevent cameras from constantly monitoring Dart sit in the green room until he is picked, especially if he doesn't go early in the draft.