Jaxson Dart Had Rave Reviews for Fellow Giants Rookie in Pre-Draft Meetings
The New York Giants had two first round picks in the 2025 NFL draft, and they selected some potential game changers in Penn State's Abdul Carter with the No. 3 pick and Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 selection.
In a video which was taken from inside the Giants' locker room, the two rookies could be seen making introductions, during which Dart told Carter just how excited he was to be teammates, rather than having to play against him. Dart even revealed that he told teams during the pre-draft process that Carter was the best player he faced in college.
"Obviously, we played against each other [in college]. And in all my meetings, I was like this is the best guy I've played against. We turning up," Dart said to Carter.
Dart only played against Penn State once in his college career, a Peach Bowl showdown on Dec. 30, 2023, which Ole Miss won 38–25. In that game, Dart completed 25 of 40 pass attempts for 379 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions, while Carter had three tackles and one pass defense. Despite not getting a sack or causing any turnovers, Carter's play seems to have left a strong impression on his new teammate.