Why Jaxson Dart Will Start Before Halloween, Joe Flacco Is the Right Call and More
In news that no one seems to care about, the Browns named Joe Flacco their Week 1 starting quarterback.
That’s great and all, but what did Dillon Gabriel mean when he said he’s a competitor and not an entertainer? Was that a shot at Shedeur Sanders?
The Browns don’t know how to help themselves when it comes to avoiding drama. They have the most dramatic quarterback battle ever for the backup role, or maybe No. 3 spot—it’s hard to keep track of, because there’s also Kenny Pickett, who hasn’t practiced due to a hamstring injury.
Meanwhile, there’s not as much attention on Jaxson Dart, who’s been the best rookie quarterback in the preseason through two weeks. It makes you wonder whether coach Kevin Stefanski would have had less drama had he just named Flacco the starter before training camp, similar to what Giants coach Brian Daboll did with Russell Wilson.
Still, Dart has given Daboll a good problem to have because the first-year signal-caller is one stellar preseason performance away from getting dozens of New York reporters asking Daboll daily when Dart will start in the regular season.
Judging from the Giants’ schedule, Dart could be starting well before Halloween. Let’s take a look at some of these quarterback dilemmas for the return of NFL Fact or Fiction.
Giants will start Jaxson Dart before Halloween
Manzano’s view: Fact
Daboll hasn’t wavered from his decision of having Wilson as the Week 1 starter despite how well Dart has played in the preseason.
That’s the smart move for now, considering how much Dart has benefited from not having a drama-filled quarterback competition. With less attention than usual for a first-round rookie quarterback in New York, Dart has focused on getting acclimated to the speed of the NFL and has looked the part of a future franchise quarterback in his two preseason outings—he was 14-of-16 for 137 yards and one touchdown against the Jets last week.
However, with all of the potential Dart has flashed, it’s becoming increasingly unlikely that he’ll get a full redshirt season. Daboll is protecting Dart by not rushing him onto the field, but he also doesn’t have much time to waste after back-to-back losing seasons. He also can’t afford to go through the growing pains of a rookie quarterback with such a grueling schedule in the first month of the season.
Wilson gives the Giants the best chance to get multiple wins against the Commanders, Cowboys, Chiefs and Chargers. If those wins don’t occur, Dart could be in line to start in Week 5 against the Saints, a team that could flirt with the No. 1 pick for the 2026 draft. Based on what he’s shown so far, Dart probably could hold his own against the defenses of the Commanders and Cowboys. Still, this goes back to Daboll playing the safer odds with an experienced quarterback such as Wilson, who still has his signature moon ball after he unleashed an 80-yard touchdown bomb against the Jets.
Wilson tends to start hot before a sluggish stretch, which has occurred the past two seasons with the Steelers and Broncos. Expect to see Dart on the field sooner rather than later, with the Saints game circled on the calendar.
Browns made the right call to start Flacco
Manzano’s view: Fact
Going with Flacco is similar to what Daboll is doing with Wilson. Stefanski needs to win now, and he doesn’t have the luxury of having a rookie first-round quarterback as an option.
Sanders and Gabriel each had impressive preseason starts as rookies, but neither appears ready to start games in the regular season, at least not when comparing their performances to what Dart has done. You could argue that the team should favor seeing what they have in Sanders and Gabriel instead of the 40-year-old Flacco, who likely won’t be around next year. However, if Flacco has played the best in practices, it wouldn’t be a good look for Stefanski to roll the dice with one of the rookies. Myles Garrett and all the veterans in that locker room are tired of losing in Cleveland.
The Browns don’t appear to be playoff contenders, and there will likely be opportunities for the team to see more of Gabriel, the third-round pick, and Sanders, the fifth-round selection. It would be surprising, however, if the team decides to keep four quarterbacks on the initial 53-man roster, perhaps putting Pickett, the 2022 first-round pick, on the trading block.
Rams are Super Bowl contenders with Stafford
Manzano’s view: Fiction
The Rams are still being secretive about Matthew Stafford’s back injury, but it was a good sign that the 37-year-old quarterback practiced Monday for the first time this summer.
Coach Sean McVay wasn’t comfortable sharing whether Stafford’s return meant that he’s on track to start Week 1 against the Texans and wouldn’t even share what his practice schedule would look like this week. It all depends on how Stafford feels daily, likely meaning that he’ll deal with some form of back discomfort for the foreseeable future.
Having Stafford on the field makes the Rams playoff contenders. Still, they might not be Super Bowl contenders, and that’s not solely because of Stafford’s age and lengthy list of injuries over his 17-year career. Los Angeles has too many question marks to assume this roster is going to do better than last year’s group, which was a play away from knocking out the Eagles in the divisional round.
Outside of the Stafford uncertainty, left tackle Alaric Jackson is dealing with blood clots, but he is on track to be available for the regular-season opener, according to McVay. Los Angeles has a loaded defensive line, but lacks talent on the back end of the defense, especially at cornerback and inside linebacker.
With Stafford, the Rams are the favorites in the NFC West. It’s tough to assume he’ll be healthy all season, and the roster holes won’t hurt them against the Eagles, Lions and the other contenders in the NFC.
Lions should go all in for Trey Hendrickson
Manzano’s view: Fiction
The Lions became a popular landing spot for Trey Hendrickson after reports emerged of the Bengals listening to trade offers for the star edge rusher.
It makes sense with the Lions amid a Super Bowl window and needing depth at the position while Aidan Hutchinson works his way back from a significant leg injury sustained last season against the Cowboys. However, the price might be too steep to acquire the services of Hendrickson, who’s looking for a lucrative contract extension as he heads into his age-31 season.
Also, the Bengals reportedly are seeking a first-round pick and a quality veteran defender in exchange for Hendrickson. At this late stage in the offseason, it’s tough seeing the Lions or any other team giving up that much for a player in the back end of his career. Hendrickson likely wants a contract that averages around $30 million per season.
Listening to trade offers might be more of a leverage play from the Bengals to show Hendrickson that he doesn’t have much of a market and should take the offer that’s on the table. Still, the Bengals aren’t exactly in a position to give up their best defender after a dreadful 2024 season for the unit. They need to keep Joe Burrow happy, and that means trotting out a better defense than last year.