Jay Glazer Shares How Joe Douglas Joked About Getting Fired Right Before He Got Fired
The New York Jets have spent pretty much all of 2024 in varying states of disarray and that did not change this week as the franchise fired general manager Joe Douglas. It was not exactly a shocking decision given Robert Saleh's dismissal earlier this season but the timing was a bit unexpected. The Jets can't interview any candidates currently working with an NFL team to replace him until after the season; firing Douglas this week only ensured New York would spend the week at the center of the news cycle and nothing more.
The former GM himself apparently didn't see it coming either, according to this story from Jay Glazer. The FOX NFL insider shared on Sunday that Douglas cracked a joke about getting fired— directly before he got fired.
"On Tuesday, they're in the middle of their last practice heading into the bye week," Glazer said on FOX NFL Sunday. "Owner Woody Johnson flies in on his helicopter and everybody kind of looked around saying, 'This can't be good.' Joe Douglas, the general manager, turned to Jeff Ulbricht, the head coach, and said, 'Well, if they pull me off the practice field, it's been an honor serving with you.' And they kind of laughed about it. Well, they pulled him off the practice field, and that's the last they saw of Joe Douglas."
Just another page in the rich text that is the 2024 Jets. They sit at 3-8 and host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13 after returning from the bye.