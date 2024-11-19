SI

Aaron Rodgers Crushed by NFL Fans After Jets Fire GM Joe Douglas

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets have had a nightmare season.
The New York Jets' nightmare of a season cost another person their job as general manager Joe Douglas was fired by the team on Tuesday. This comes just over a month after former head coach Robert Saleh was fired following the team's 2-3 start.

Douglas, of course, was the GM that brought legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the team via a trade with the Green Back Packers in April 2023. The Jets and their fans hopped Rodgers would be able to lead them to a Super Bowl but he missed basically all of last season with an Achilles injury and this year he has been a shell of himself while leading the team to 3-8 record.

NFL fans roasted Rodgers after the firing of Douglas.

