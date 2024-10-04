Jay Gruden is Still Salty About Washington Losing Kirk Cousins Back in 2018
Jay Gruden was the head coach of the Washington Commanders from 2014 to 2019. That was so long ago that the team had a different name and Kirk Cousins wasn't considered the old guy by any of his teammates.
Washington was a .500 team during the years where Cousins was the starter, but they didn't really know what to do with him longterm which resulted in him playing under the franchise tag for multiple seasons before he finally left for Minnesota in 2018. Washington was given a third round supplemental draft pick to help make up for the loss of their starting quarterback and they'd been looking for a replacement ever since, finally appearing to draft a franchise QB in Jayden Daniels seven years later.
Jay Gruden still seems salty about losing Cousins and made that clear in a post on social media after he watched his former QB throw for 500+ yards on Thursday Night Football.
Gruden and Cousins didn't have great success together, going 0-1 in their single trip to the postseason, but we know for sure that Gruden did not survive without Cousins. He was fired after an 0-5 start in 2019. That same season Cousins went 10-5 as the Vikings' starting quarterback.
It's understandable why he might still regret the franchise's decision.