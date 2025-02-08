Jayden Daniels Absolutely Nailed 'Guess The QB' Challenge in Impressive Fashion
Jayden Daniels proved he was not just any rookie in the 2024 NFL season, leading the Washington Commanders to a stunning 12–5 campaign through the regular season and all the way to the NFC championship game.
One key to Daniels’s poise—his game study. And as he proved at Radio Row in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX, Daniels truly knows his stuff.
Daniels was asked by Bleacher Report to identify his fellow NFL by only their silhouettes, and didn’t miss a single question in the challenge, often answering instantaneously.
“I watch football, so I know,” Daniels said with a shrug. “I watch these guys.”
Daniels is leaving New Orleans with a bit of hardware, having been named the Offensive Rookie of the Year for his breakout season in 2024.
When the next Super Bowl comes around in February 2026 in Santa Clara, Calif., he’ll be hoping to leave with a different trophy.