Jayden Daniels Caps Off Historic Season by Winning Offensive Rookie of the Year
To no surprise, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has been named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Daniels was announced as the winner Thursday night during the NFL Honors awards show. He beat out fellow finalists in Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, Giants receiver Malik Nabers, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, and Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Though all four of his competitors recorded outstanding seasons that could have merited the award in another season, Daniels was the obvious choice.
The No. 2 pick and Heisman Trophy winner out of LSU took over under center on a Commanders team with a new general manager, new head coach, and nearly 30 new players on the roster. What was supposed to be a rebuilding year turned into a historic campaign that brought Washington into the limelight for the first time in decades.
Daniels initially emerged during the Commanders' Week 3 upset over the Cincinnati Bengals. Playing in his first NFL prime-time game, Daniels out-cooled Joe Burrow in the second half to lead his team to a 38–33 victory. That composure and clutch factor has become a defining trait throughout Daniels's rookie season.
Just over a month later, Daniels completed an improbable Hail Mary touchdown drive in just 25 seconds to defeat the Chicago Bears. Late in the season, Daniels shocked the Philadelphia Eagles by throwing five total touchdowns and the game-winner with six seconds remaining. The following week, Daniels clinched a playoff berth with a game-winning touchdown in overtime.
When Daniels reached the postseason, he remained unfazed by the limelight. Rarely did Daniels ever show any signs of rookie jitters, even when making his postseason debut. He once again orchestrated a comeback win in the wild-card round, leading a game-winning field-goal drive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that marked the franchise's postseason win in almost 20 years.
The following week, Daniels led the Commanders to Ford Field and upset the No. 1-seeded Detroit Lions on their turf, making him one of a handful of rookie quarterbacks to ever reach the NFC championship game. Though Daniels and the Commanders fell to the Eagles, it did not take away from what could go down as the greatest rookie season of all time.
The OROY award has been won by numerous Hall of Fame players, including Franco Harris, Tony Dorsett, Earl Campbell, Marcus Allen, Eric Dickerson, Barry Sanders, Marshall Faulk, and Randy Moss among others, yet Daniels could make a case for the best rookie season of them all.
Here's a glimpse at just some of the history Daniels made during his rookie season:
- Rookie completion percentage record (69 percent)
- Most total wins by a rookie starting quarterback (tied-14)
- Most touchdown passes in the final 30 seconds (five)
- Most touchdowns passes by a rookie in the fourth quarter and overtime (12)
- Most offensive yards by a rookie including playoffs
- Most postseason passing yards by a rookie (822)
- Most rushing yards by a rookie quarterback
- Most Rookie of the Week wins (11)
And he's just getting started.