Terry McLaurin Did Not Attend Commanders' First Day of Training Camp Amid Contract Dispute
Terry McLaurin officially did not attend the first day of the Commanders' training camp on Tuesday as he awaits a new contract extension from the team. He missed the team's conditioning test.
This news comes just hours after Commanders GM Adam Peters told reporters that he fully expected McLaurin to be present at training camp despite not yet having a new extension. Peters did share that he believes a deal will get done.
McLaurin shared last week that he was "disappointed" with the contract discussions thus far. And, by Tuesday, the two sides still hadn't come to an agreement. We'll see when the two sides can figure something out to keep McLaurin happy in Washington.
McLaurin is slated to make $15.5 million in base salary in 2025, the last year on his current contract. He previously skipped out on the team's minicamp to make a statement on his contract.
The receiver caught 82 passes for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns lsat season. It was his fifth season in a row topping 77 catches 1,000 yards.