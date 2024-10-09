Jayden Daniels Gives Candid Response When Asked About Lamar Jackson Comparisons
As soon as he entered the 2024 NFL draft, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was destined to be compared to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Both won Heisman Trophies—Jackson with Louisville in 2016, Daniels with LSU in 2023. Both could burn teams through the air or on the ground. They even wound up in similar locales, both landing in the DMV region.
However, as the Ravens and Commanders prepare to meet Sunday, it's clear that Daniels doesn't want to be pigeonholed into Jackson comparisons.
"Growing up, high school, you get comparisons. Comparisons in college, you get in the draft comparisons... I'm going out there and trying to be unique," Daniels told reporters.
So far, Daniels has been just that—completing an NFL-high 77.1% of his passes as Washington has started 4-1 and taken the NFC East lead.
"At the end of the day, I want to be known as Jayden Daniels and not the next such and such," Daniels said.