Jayden Daniels Made Classy Gesture to Injured Lions CB During Commanders' Win
During the Washington Commanders' win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday, Lions cornerback Amik Robertson suffered an arm injury in the first quarter of the game while trying to tackle Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin.
When Robertson was getting tended to as he was down on the field, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels went over to pray for Robertson alongside Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold.
Daniels was in the middle of the Commanders' first offensive drive of the game, and in his second career playoff start ever, but went over to pray alongside Arnold, a moment that stood out to the Lions rookie.
"I thought it was kind of cool, when I was praying over him, Jayden came right there and we prayed over him together," Arnold told the media after the game. "That's one of those things that's bigger than football."
Robertson was able to walk off the field as athletic trainers held his arm, but he was ruled out of the game. Robertson ended up breaking his arm, and will have to undergo surgery for the injury.
Daniels and Commanders would go on to defeat the Lions 45-31, and will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game next Sunday.