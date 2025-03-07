Jayden Daniels Was So Fired Up After Commanders Brought Bobby Wagner Back
The Washington Commanders agreed to a new deal with veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner on Thursday, keeping the 34-year-old in town for another season.
No one was more excited about the news than franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels, who took to social media to celebrate the return of the 10-time Pro Bowl linebacker.
Daniels shared a post about Wagner re-signing with Washington on his Instagram story and wrote "LETSSSSS GOOOOOO" while tagging Wagner's account. Clearly, he was pleased to see the front office move quickly to bring the star defender back to the team.
Wagner made the Pro Bowl and the NFL's All-Pro Second Team during his first season with the Commanders in 2024. He registered 132 tackles, two sacks, 10 tackles for loss and one forced fumble while starting in all 17 games in the regular season. He added 25 tackles and 0.5 sacks across three games in the playoffs.
Despite being new in town last season, he didn't waste any time making his impact on the team felt, and Daniels made clear just how pleased he is to have the defensive leader back for another season in 2025.