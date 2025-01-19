Jayden Daniels Had a Funny Question for Tom Brady After Stunning Win Over Lions
Jayden Daniels's incredible rookie season got even better Saturday night when the former LSU star led the Washington Commanders to a stunning, 45-31, win over the top-seeded Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The 24-year-old quarterback threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions while picking up his second playoff road win. He now has the Commanders a victory away from playing in the Super Bowl.
Moments after the game Daniels did an interview with Tom Brady, who gave the QB his "LFG Player of the Game" award, which Brady has been giving out after every game he has called this season.
Daniels, who has shown the poise of a veteran all season long, kicked off the interview with a funny question for the GOAT:
"I want to ask you what LFG stands for," Daniels said.
"It's inappropriate. It's a family-friendly program," Brady said with a chuckle.
LFG, as you probably know, stands for Let's F------ Go.
Daniels handled everything perfectly Saturday night against the Lions. And that continued with his postgame interview.