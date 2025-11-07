Jayden Daniels Injury Update: Commanders Get Good News About QB’s Elbow
Jayden Daniels and the Commanders got some positive news about the quarterback's health on Friday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Washington's young star did not suffer any ligament damage in his injured left elbow and will not require surgery.
While that is great news for both player and team, the most surprising part of the update is that the Commanders are planning to re-evaluate Daniels during the bye week which means they might be considering the possibility of playing him again this season.
Washington is currently 3-6 with games against the Lions and Dolphins (in Madrid) scheduled before their Week 12 bye. The Eagles, who are 6-2 and have a bye this week, will play the Packers and Lions over the next few weeks
The Commanders are currently 14th in the NFC, but with two matchups against the Eagles in the final three weeks of the season it still seems like a long-shot that they'll be alive when they come out of their bye.
The Commanders have already had to deal with Daniels being out this year with Marcus Mariota going 1-2 in three previous starts. He's throw four touchdown passes and four interceptions so far this season. The Commanders are 2-4 in games that Daniels has started after they went 12-5 with him in his rookie season.