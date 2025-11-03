SI

Jayden Daniels Exits Commanders-Seahawks After Suffering Fourth Quarter Injury

Jayden Daniels went down in the fourth quarter with an injury.

Eva Geitheim

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered an injury during the fourth quarter vs. the Seahawks.
Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered an injury during the fourth quarter vs. the Seahawks. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has exited their game against the Seahawks with an injury on Sunday Night Football.

The Seahawks already had a 38–7 lead in the game when Daniels went down after trying to escape the Seattle defense in the fourth quarter. An aircast was placed on Daniels’s non-throwing arm, and we was helped off the field and walked to the locker room.

You can take a look at the injury here, fair warning: it's pretty gruesome.

After putting together arguably the greatest rookie season of all time, it’s been an injury plagued campaign for the second-year quarterback and the Commanders. Daniels has already missed three games this season due to a hamstring injury and sprained left knee.

Marcus Mariota entered the game in relief of Daniels on Washington’s next possession.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

Home/NFL