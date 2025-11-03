Jayden Daniels Exits Commanders-Seahawks After Suffering Fourth Quarter Injury
Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has exited their game against the Seahawks with an injury on Sunday Night Football.
The Seahawks already had a 38–7 lead in the game when Daniels went down after trying to escape the Seattle defense in the fourth quarter. An aircast was placed on Daniels’s non-throwing arm, and we was helped off the field and walked to the locker room.
You can take a look at the injury here, fair warning: it's pretty gruesome.
After putting together arguably the greatest rookie season of all time, it’s been an injury plagued campaign for the second-year quarterback and the Commanders. Daniels has already missed three games this season due to a hamstring injury and sprained left knee.
Marcus Mariota entered the game in relief of Daniels on Washington’s next possession.