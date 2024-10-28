Jayden Daniels’s Ridiculous Hail Mary Touchdown vs. Bears Had NFL Fans in Awe
The NFL might have been onto something flexing the Chicago Bears-Washington Commanders game to Sunday's late afternoon slate.
In a highly anticipated matchup in which Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels was questionable to play, Daniels uncorked an absolute moonshot of a Hail Mary to lead his team to a late 18-15 win over the Bears.
With the game on the line and the Commanders set up around the 50-yard line, Daniels evaded the Bears’ soft pass-rush and held onto the ball for several seconds before launching the ball down the field.
The ball fell near the end zone with a horde of Bears defenders desperately trying to swat it down. In a fortuitous turn of fate, the ball deflected off one defender and landed into Commanders wideout Noah Brown’s outreached hands for the miraculous 52-yard touchdown.
What a crazy game-ending play.
NFL fans couldn’t believe what Daniels had just done.
Amid concerns surrounding his rib injury, Daniels enjoyed a stellar outing Sunday, completing 21 of 38 passes for 326 yards and one passing touchdown—which, of course, happened to be the game-winning hail mary.